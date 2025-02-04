Kanye West stirred controversy with a series of unsettling posts in the days before the Grammys, one of which was directed at Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kanye, who is now known as Ye, posted and quickly deleted a taunt about Harris’ 2024 presidential loss to Donald Trump just before the awards show chaos.

Kanye West’s Disturbing Apology to Kamala Harros’ Stepchildren

The controversial rapper taunted the former US Vice President after her disastrous loss to Donald Trump by tweeting, “I used to want to f— Kamala until she lost. I don’t f— losers anymore.”

Kanye West speaks on Kamala Harris “I used to want to f*ck Kamala until she lost. I don’t f*ck loosers anymore” pic.twitter.com/BctYENisOl — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 2, 2025

After he removed the post, Kanye pledged his support to President Trump. “The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw, I’m kidding. They don’t control black people anymore. Trump 4 life,” he wrote in a follow-up post on Saturday, February 1.

The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life. — ye (@kanyewest) February 2, 2025

The ‘Gold Digger’ didn’t even stop there. He came up with an apology aimed at Harris’ stepchildren, Ella and Cole Emhoff, stating that he regretted his remarks. “Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids,” he wrote.

Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids — ye (@kanyewest) February 2, 2025

Kanye West’s Social Media Rant Intensifies

This was just the beginning of a weekend filled with bizarre behavior from the rapper, including erratic social media tirades and self-congratulatory claims.

Kanye, who was previously ousted from X due to his anti-semitic remarks in 2022, wrote, “The world is so lucky to have me,” before adding in another, “Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok.”

The world is so lucky to have me — ye (@kanyewest) February 2, 2025

Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok — ye (@kanyewest) February 2, 2025

The Yeezy founder also cracked a joke, likening himself to a ’clone,’ saying he was only “warming up” and was “rich” so he could “say whatever the f–k” he wanted to.

This is not a clone. Or is it 🤔 — ye (@kanyewest) February 2, 2025

Amidst all this, Ye re-shared a post about Taylor Swift, seemingly reigniting their long-standing feud that began in 2009 when he interrupted her VMA speech. Their drama resurfaced after his controversial lyrics in 2016, when he claimed he “might have sex with her” and said he “made that bitch famous.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Stunt in Grammys

Meanwhile, Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, at the Grammys, made headlines after crashing the red carpet without an invitation.

In a provocative stunt, Censori dropped her fur coat to reveal a sheer, mesh dress, causing a stir before the pair was escorted out of the event.

“Everyone looked at them like they were crazy, and the word is that he tried to create a major publicity stunt because he is worried he isn’t the center of attention anymore,” a source noted of the incident. “The organizers were informed about her outfit minutes after she got on the red carpet and sent someone to tell his team that they had to go because they could have been hit with massive issues if they pulled a stunt like this on air.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more of the latest Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Coffee With A Killer OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Telugu Comedy Thriller That’s Skipping Theatrical Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News