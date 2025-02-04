Brad Pitt is making desperate attempts to reconnect with his son Pax as he is worried that the 21-year-old’s dangerous behavior could lead to a significant tragedy.

The Hollywood star has reached out to his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in hopes of being a stabilizing presence in Pax’s life after he suffered a recent motorbike accident, his third collision in a year.

Brad Pitt’s Desperate Attempt to Reconnect With Son

A source close to Brad told RadarOnline, “They finally reached a divorce settlement in December, putting an end to eight years of bitter proceedings, and now Brad wants to get himself back in the lives of their kids.”

They added, “And he’s desperately worried about Pax. He’s reached out to Angelina because he needs a steadying influence. He’s worried that he’s gonna end up killing himself in a crash if he carries on the way he is going. What a waste that would be.”

Brad Piit’s Estrangement and Regret Over Lost Time

Brad and Angelina’s estranged relationship since their 2016 split has left Brad regretful of missing crucial moments in his children’s lives. The ‘Fight Club’ actor believes that had he has been granted shared custody, things would have been different.

“For most of Pax’s critical teenage years, he felt entirely cut off from him,” a second source added. “This period is crucial for a boy to have his father present. Pax needed a strong male figure, but Brad could not fulfill that role.”

They continued, “It fills him with anger and sorrow. The reality of missing so many moments in his children’s lives is a burden he cannot shake. Nevertheless, he still feels he could positively impact Pax but needs Angelina’s assistance to help close the divide.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Ongoing Legal Battles

Brad and Angelina’s ongoing legal battles threaten any progress despite their divorce being finalized in December.

Along with the tense custody discussions, the former power couple is locked in a bitter dispute over their French vineyard, Château Miraval, after the ‘Salt’ actress sold her stake to a Russian billionaire. Brad claims they agreed that she would sell him her shares, and the case is set for trial in April.

Once that fight concludes, Jolie also plans to leave Los Angeles behind for a fresh start in Europe or Cambodia, a move she has long been looking forward to.

