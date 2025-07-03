Following a successful three-season run, Panchayat Season 4 is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The village-set series is widely admired for its rustic charm, simple storytelling, and relatable characters. Many fans consider it one of the finest Indian web series of recent times. But how does the newly released fourth season compare to its predecessors in terms of IMDb user ratings? Let’s take a look.

Panchayat Season 4 Vs. First Three Seasons – IMDb Showdown

The average IMDb user rating for all eight episodes of Panchayat S4 stands at around 8/10. In comparison, Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3 have higher averages of approximately 8.5/10, 8.8/10, and 8.5/10, respectively. While Season 4 currently holds the lowest rating among the four, it remains an immensely enjoyable and heartfelt continuation of the beloved series.

What’s Panchayat All About?

The underlying story of Panchayat revolves around an engineering graduate, Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), who reluctantly accepts the post of Secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. How he deals with the village’s everyday problems while studying for an MBA entrance exam carries the story forward.

Later, he forms a bond with the village Pradhan-Pati (played by Raghubir Yadav), his loyal assistant Vikas (played by Chandan Roy), the Up-Pradhan Prahlad (played by Faisal Malik), the actual Pradhan Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), and Manju Devi’s daughter and his romantic interest Rinki (Sanvikaa). The fourth season focuses on the Panchayat elections and the fierce political rivalry between Pradhan Ji and Bhushan’s camps.

More Village-Centric Movies & Series If You Liked Panchayat

If you have already watched all seasons of Panchayat and can’t wait for the next season, check out these village-set movies and series. We have also mentioned where you can stream them on OTT platforms.

Dupahiya (2025 – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video Kumbalangi Nights (2019) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video Kadvi Hawa (2017) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 Village Rockstars (2017) – Streaming on Netflix Laakhon Mein Ek Season-2 (2019) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video & MX Player

Panchayat Season 4 Trailer

