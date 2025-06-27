Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat Season 4 has been one of the most anticipated OTT releases this year. Despite mixed reactions to its politically heavy narrative this time around, the show’s loyal fanbase continues to shower love on the characters of Phulera. While the drama around elections and personal relationships kept fans hooked, many are now equally curious about what the cast pocketed for their performances. Here’s the breakdown!

Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar, who plays the lead role of Sachiv Abhishek Tripathi, is reportedly the highest-paid actor this season. As per a report by News24, he was paid around ₹70 K per episode. With eight episodes in the season, his total earnings come to approximately ₹5.60 lakh.

Neena Gupta

Following closely is Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi – the ever-practical Pradhan. With her character taking more screen space this season due to the village elections, her paycheck reportedly stands at ₹50 K per episode, earning her ₹4 lakh in total.

Raghubir Yadav

Raghubir Yadav, who plays the Pradhan Ji, had a strong presence in this season of Panchayat too. Reportedly, he got paid ₹40 K per episode, meaning his total salary would add up to ₹3.2 lakh for 8 episodes of the season.

Faisal Malik

With the supporting cast, Faisal Malik (Prahlad Pandey) and Chandan Roy (Vikas Shukla) each reportedly earned ₹20,000 per episode, for a total of ₹1.6 lakh across the season.

Other Panchayat Cast

Sanvikaa (Rinki), Tripti Sahu (Khushboo), Durgesh Kumar (Bhushan), Sunita Rajwar (Kranti Devi), Ashok Pathak (Binod), and Pankaj Jha (MLA Chandrakishore Singh) were also in principal roles this season, but we don’t have confirmation about what they earned from it. They are quite likely somewhere in this same range of payment as their fellow castmates.

Panchayat 4 Might Be Over, But The Buzz Isn’t

From Rinki-Abhishek’s slow-burn romance to the chaos of the Phulera panchayat elections, Season 4 had its share of laughs, drama, and cliffhangers. And while fans are now speculating about a Season 5, the spotlight remains firmly on the cast, not just for their performances, but now for their paychecks too.

