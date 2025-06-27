Pankaj Tripathi’s web series Criminal Justice Season 4 is still roaring, and probably the weekly arrival of the episodes of the web series has worked in favor of the show since it has been at the number 1 spot in the list of most viewed shows of the week since four weeks!

Pankaj Tripathi Surpasses Two Panchayats!

With a total of 29.7 million views in four weeks, Pankaj Tripathi‘s courtroom drama has surpassed not one but two seasons of Panchayat! Panchayat Season 3 garnered a lifetime viewership of 28.2 million views in 2024, while Panchayat Season 2 garnered a viewership of 29.6 million views.

Criminal Justice S4 OTT Verdict Week 4

Criminal Justice S4 managed to garner a massive 5.7 million views in its fourth week, taking the top spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of June 16 – June 22, 2025, with estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

Criminal Justice S4 OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 8.4 Million

Week 2: 10.3 Million

Week 3: 5.3 Million

Week 4: 5.7 Million

Total: 29.7 Million

Pankaj Tripathi Will Next Target Two Mirzapur Seasons!

After surpassing the lifetime views of Panchayat season 2 and 3, Pankaj Tripathi has set his eyes to surpass the lifetime viewership of Mirzapur season 2 and 3. While Mirzapur season 3 is closer to getting its 30.8 million views axed, season 2 requires a little more from Pankaj Tripathi’s show, as it garnered 32.5 million views in its lifetime.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed web series in India post-COVID.

Farzi: 37.1 Million Aashram S3 Part 2: 35.3 Million Rudra: Edge Of Darkness: 35.2 Million Aashram S3 Part 1: 34.3 Million Mirzapur S2: 32.5 Million Mirzapur S3: 30.8 Million Criminal Justice S4: 29.7 Million Panchayat S2: 29.6 Million The Night Manager: 28.6 Million Panchayat S3: 28.2 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 OTT Verdict Week 1: Opens 33% Better Than Last Season But Salman Khan Fails To Touch Ranbir Kapoor’s Debut!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News