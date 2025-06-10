Mohanlal’s Thudarum is also roaring on OTT after a phenomenal theatrical run churning out great numbers at the box office. In two weeks, the thriller film has garnered a total viewership of 8.5 million on JioHotstar. It might grow for another week on the platform!

Mohanlal Is Gianting!

Interestingly, Mohanlal had two OTT arrivals on JioHotstar this year. Both his theatrical releases have been churning out great numbers in terms of viewership. L2: Empuraan also started big on the platform!

Thudarum OTT Verdict

Thudarum managed to garner a massive 5.6 million views in its debut week, taking the second spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of June 2 – June 8, 2025, with estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

L2: Empuraan Stays Below Thudarum!

While L2: Empuraan started huge with 3 million views on the platform, against Thudarum’s 2.9 million debut, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed action thriller dropped out of Ormax’s top 5 list in week 2. Empuraan, re-entered the top 5 list three weeks later with 1.8 million views!

The thriller has earned 237.63 crore worldwide and 121.89 crore net collection in India. Against a budget of 90 crore, the film has churned out a profit of only 35% at the box office and could not attain a hit verdict for itself!

About Thudarum

Helmed by Tharun Moorthy rated 7.7 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “In the quiet hill town of Ranni, humble taxi driver Shanmughan treasures one thing above all – his aging Ambassador car. When fate puts him to the test, he must prove just how far he’ll go for what he holds dear.”

Thudarum OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of Thudarum‘s viewership on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 2.9 Million

Week 2: 5.6 Million

Total: 8.5 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Verdict: With Only 4 Lakh Lesser Views, Rajkummar Rao Misses The Top Spot For Debut Week Viewership!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News