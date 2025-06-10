After a successful theatrical run, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf has arrived on OTT. The film started streaming on Prime Video on June 6, and in only three days, it registered a huge viewership in its debut week!

2nd Biggest Debut – Huge Victory!

Rajkummar Rao has managed to bring the second biggest non-Netflix debut for a film on OTT. It stands only beside Tourist Family’s debut week numbers! However, Rajkummar Rao’s victory is huge since it has brought almost the same numbers in only three days!

Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Verdict

Tourist Family managed to garner a massive 4 million views in its debut week, taking the fifth spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of June 2 – June 8, 2025, with estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

Rajkumar Rao Settles Below Tourist Family!

Interestingly, M Sasikumar’s Tourist Family did not let Rajkummar Rao surpass its debut week viewership! While Tourist Family that arrived on JioHotstar, in its debut week, registered 4.4 million views.

Check out the debut week numbers of theatrical releases that arrived on OTT. The list includes Netflix arrivals since the platform has different parameters on which it calculates the viewership!

Tourist Family: 4.4 Million (Jio Hotstar)

Bhool Chuk Maaf: 4 Million (Prime Video)

Odela 2: 3.8 Million (Prime Video)

Veera Dheera Sooran: 3.2 Million

L2: Empuraan: 3 Million

Thudarum: 2.9 Million (JioHotstar)

Will Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi Win The OTT Fight?

It would be interesting to see if Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film nails the OTT game with its viewership numbers! The romantic comedy has started on a very good note, and it will definitely grow in week 2!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film. The debut week numbers are based on the weekly list provided by Ormax and it does not differentiate the numbers on the basis of the day film arrived – be it the 2nd day of the week or the 6th day of the week.

