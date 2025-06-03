Mohanlal’s Thudarum has performed exceptionally well at the box office, and now the film is streaming on OTT, bringing its theatrical run to a successful end! Meanwhile, the film has ended its run on BMS with ticket sales of 4.51 million on the online ticket booking platform!

Mohanlal Takes 2 Spots In Top 5 Ticket Sales

In the list of the top 5 ticket sales for Malayalam films on BMS, Mohanlal has secured two spots with both his releases of 2025. In fact, both his releases have occupied a spot in the top three, separated by Manjummel Boys at number 2!

Thudarum – Number 1 Malayalam Film On BMS!

Thudarum, with 4.51 million ticket sales in its lifetime on BMS, has secured the top spot for a Malayalam film from 2023 – 2025. L2: Empuraan has followed the same, occupying the third spot!

Check out the lifetime ticket sales of Mollywood films on BookMyShow from 2023 – 2025.

Thudarum: 4.51M Manjummel Boys: 4.30M L2: Empuraan: 3.75M Aavesham: 3M The GOAT Life: 2.92M Premalu : 2.36M ARM: 1.84M Marco: 1.80M Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 1.70M Kishkindha Kaandam: 1.43M

Mohanlal’s Top 5 Ticket Sales On BMS

Both the 2025 releases of Mohanlal are now the top-performing films by the actor on BMS! Together, they have contributed to a cumulative ticket sale of 8.26 million, probably the highest for any Malayalam actor in a single year!

Here are the lifetime ticket sales of Mohanlal films on BMS (2023 – 2025).

Thudarum: 4.51M L2: Empuraan: 3.75M Neru: 1.59M Malaikottai Vaaliban: 413K Baarroz 3D: 266K

Thudarum Ticket Sales Breakdown

Thudaram is the first Malayalam film to cross the 4 million mark on BookMyShow with its lifetime ticket sales! The film would have created a phenomenon if it had reached the 5 million mark!

Pre Sales: 1.19 Million

Week 1: 2.29 Million

Week 2: 1.16 Million

Week 3: 598.99K

Week 4: 262.36K

5th Weekend: 63.18K

Total: 4.51 Million

Thudarum Box Office Summary

Here is the box office breakdown of Mohanlal’s film till June 2, 2025.

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 121.56 crore

India gross: 143.44 crore

Net Profit: 93.56 crore

Return On Investment: 334.14%

Overseas gross: 93.8 crore

Worldwide gross: 237.24 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

