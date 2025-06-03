Mohanlal’s Thudarum has performed exceptionally well at the box office, and now the film is streaming on OTT, bringing its theatrical run to a successful end! Meanwhile, the film has ended its run on BMS with ticket sales of 4.51 million on the online ticket booking platform!
Mohanlal Takes 2 Spots In Top 5 Ticket Sales
In the list of the top 5 ticket sales for Malayalam films on BMS, Mohanlal has secured two spots with both his releases of 2025. In fact, both his releases have occupied a spot in the top three, separated by Manjummel Boys at number 2!
Thudarum – Number 1 Malayalam Film On BMS!
Thudarum, with 4.51 million ticket sales in its lifetime on BMS, has secured the top spot for a Malayalam film from 2023 – 2025. L2: Empuraan has followed the same, occupying the third spot!
Check out the lifetime ticket sales of Mollywood films on BookMyShow from 2023 – 2025.
- Thudarum: 4.51M
- Manjummel Boys: 4.30M
- L2: Empuraan: 3.75M
- Aavesham: 3M
- The GOAT Life: 2.92M
- Premalu: 2.36M
- ARM: 1.84M
- Marco: 1.80M
- Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 1.70M
- Kishkindha Kaandam: 1.43M
Mohanlal’s Top 5 Ticket Sales On BMS
Both the 2025 releases of Mohanlal are now the top-performing films by the actor on BMS! Together, they have contributed to a cumulative ticket sale of 8.26 million, probably the highest for any Malayalam actor in a single year!
Here are the lifetime ticket sales of Mohanlal films on BMS (2023 – 2025).
- Thudarum: 4.51M
- L2: Empuraan: 3.75M
- Neru: 1.59M
- Malaikottai Vaaliban: 413K
- Baarroz 3D: 266K
Thudarum Ticket Sales Breakdown
Thudaram is the first Malayalam film to cross the 4 million mark on BookMyShow with its lifetime ticket sales! The film would have created a phenomenon if it had reached the 5 million mark!
- Pre Sales: 1.19 Million
- Week 1: 2.29 Million
- Week 2: 1.16 Million
- Week 3: 598.99K
- Week 4: 262.36K
- 5th Weekend: 63.18K
Total: 4.51 Million
Thudarum Box Office Summary
Here is the box office breakdown of Mohanlal’s film till June 2, 2025.
- Budget: 28 crore
- India net: 121.56 crore
- India gross: 143.44 crore
- Net Profit: 93.56 crore
- Return On Investment: 334.14%
- Overseas gross: 93.8 crore
- Worldwide gross: 237.24 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
