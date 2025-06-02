Even after spending decades in the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal continues to enjoy the peak level of stardom. Barring Neru, the post-COVID era wasn’t good for the Mollywood legend until this year. In 2025, tables have turned, and both his theatrical releases have minted record-breaking moolah at the Indian box office. In fact, with his recent theatrical release, Thudarum, he has crossed one important milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Laletan has been a part of the Mollywood industry for several decades, and he has tasted both record-breaking successes and big failures. Despite multiple failures, the actor’s stardom hasn’t been affected. Yes, the post-pandemic era saw him struggling, but he has bounced back stronger than ever by delivering back-to-back historic grossers in 2025.

Thudarum is a feather in Mohanlal’s cap!

After L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal delivered an epic success in the form of Thudarum. It registered record-breaking footfalls and also became the first film to earn 50 crore distribution share in Kerala. As per the latest update, the Malayalam crime thriller has completed 38 days in theatres and has earned a net collection of 121.56 crores.

Laletan crosses a significant post-COVID milestone at the Indian box office

With such a historic run, Thudarum has helped Mohanlal cross a significant milestone in the post-COVID era: the net collection of 300 crores at the Indian box office.

Laletan’s post-COVID theatrical releases include Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea, Aaraattu, Monster, Alone, Neru, Malaikottai Vaaliban, Barroz, L2: Empuraan, and Thudarum. The cumulative sum of these films’ box office collections is 336.33 crore net. It’s a good achievement to boast about!

Post-COVID films of Mohanlal at the Indian box office (net collection):

Marakkar (2021) – 21.06 crores

Aaraattu (2022) – 11.24 crores

Monster (2022) – 5.19 crores

Alone (2023) – 71 lakh

Neru (2023) – 44.83 crores

Malaikottai Vaaliban (2024) – 14.10 crores

Barroz (2024) – 11 crores

L2: Empuraan (2025) – 106.64 crores

Thudarum (2025) – 121.56 crores

Total – 336.33 crores

