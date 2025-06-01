Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, had a tremendous theatrical run. After entertaining the audience on the big screen for five weeks, it is on the verge of wrapping up its run. The film unleashed several milestones throughout this glorious journey, including record-breaking distribution share and footfalls. However, it failed to achieve one significant feat at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Thudarum earn at the Indian box office in 37 days?

Before we discuss the feat that the film missed achieving, let’s talk about its latest collection. As we mentioned above, the pace has slowed down, and yesterday, on the sixth Saturday, the Mollywood crime thriller scored just 14 lakh. This was a minimal jump from the sixth Friday’s 10 lakh. Overall, the film has earned 121.45 crore net at the Indian box office in 37 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 143.31 crores.

Fails to beat Manjummel Boys’ Malayalam collection

Thudarum enjoyed a historic run at the Indian box office and even crossed the 100 crore net collection in the Malayalam version alone. However, it failed to beat the all-time blockbuster Manjummel Boys. For those who don’t know, Manjummel Boys amassed 130.25 crore net in the Malayalam version, becoming the film with the highest net collection in Malayalam.

Thudarum had an opportunity to surpass it, but it couldn’t get there. Currently, the Mohanlal starrer’s Malayalam collection stands at 118.06 crore net. From here, it won’t cover much of a distance, heading to close its run below or around 120 crores.

Crosses 237 crore gross at the worldwide box office

In India, the crime thriller has earned 143.31 crore gross so far. In the overseas market, it has earned 93.80 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 37-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 237.11 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 121.45 crores

India gross – 143.31 crores

Overseas gross – 93.80 crores

Worldwide gross – 237.11 crores

