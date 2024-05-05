Out of all film industries in India, Mollywood is having the best time in 2024. Out of all noteworthy releases so far, the majority of them have turned out to be box office winners, with some even achieving major feats. One such film is Manjummel Boys, which is now proudly flaunting its position as the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever on the worldwide level. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Chidambaram, the survival thriller was released on 22nd February. Upon its release in theatres, the film received highly positive reviews from critics, and word-of-mouth among audiences was extraordinary. As a result, it displayed long legs in the theatrical run and was even dubbed in the Telugu language.

Made at a controlled budget of 20 crores, Manjummel Boys achieved some amazing feats at lightning speed. Now, as per the final update coming in, it has amassed 142 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross Indian collection goes up to 167.56 crores. In the overseas market, the film did a business of 74 crores gross. Combining both the Indian gross and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 241.56 crores gross.

It is to be noted that Manjummel Boys is still running in very selected theatres but as far as collection update is concerned, there won’t be any report coming in as the collection will be negligible. So, the figure of 241.56 crores gross could be very well considered as the closing collection.

Speaking about the highest-grossing Malayalam of all time at the worldwide box office, Manjummel Boys is at the top by a big margin. Take a look:

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crores gross 2018 (2023) – 181 crores gross The Goat Life (2024) – 157.80 crores gross (still running) Aavesham (2024) – 140.14 crores gross (still running) Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores gross Premalu (2024) – 132.68 crores gross (still running) Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores gross Bheeshma Parvam (2022) – 88.50 crores gross Neru (2023) – 86 crores gross RDX (2023) – 82.87 crores gross

