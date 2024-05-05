RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has emerged as a phenomenon in Japan as it continues to mint money at the box office, even after being in theatres for over one and a half years. In the latest development, the magnum opus has crossed the mark of 130 crores. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film was originally released on 25th March 2022. Upon its release, the biggie received highly positive reviews for the direction and vision of Rajamouli. Also, critics praised other aspects, such as visual effects, performances, and music. In the overseas market, the film performed way beyond expectations, and considering the impact in Western countries, it even won the Oscar.

In Japan, RRR was released on 21st October 2022, and it’s simply unbelievable that the film is still running in theatres. As of now, it has completed a theatrical run of 561 days, which is a crazy feat in itself. Talking about the collection, the SS Rajamouli directorial has raked in a staggering 132 crores gross (after converting to INR), as per trade analyst Nishit Shaw.

RRR’s total of 132 crores gross makes it the highest-grossing in Indian film in Japan by a huge margin, which looks impossible to be crossed. The record is expected to remain unbeaten for years to come. Rajamouli is coming up next with his magnum opus with Mahesh Babu. So, it’ll be interesting to see if that film crosses this collection.

Meanwhile, apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, and others in key roles. The music is composed by MM Keeravani, and it is produced by DVV Danayya.

