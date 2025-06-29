Kajol and Ajay Devgn are a power couple for a reason. The duo came together on-screen for the first time in 1995 and went on to do four films together – two flops, Hulchul & Gundaraaj, and two superhits – Ishq and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. However, after tying the knot in 1999, the actress has been a part of films directed and produced by Ajay Devgn as well. The duo has done 10 films together, with Maa being the 11th. Out of these 11 films, 7 have been produced by Ajay Devgn.

Kajol + Ajay Devgn – Not A Good Deal?

Ajay Devgn produced six films starring his wife before her latest horror offering, directed by Vishal Furia. Out of the six films, one has been directed by the Shivaay actor as well. But out of the six films produced by Ajay Devgn, only one managed to sail!

Will Maa Box Office Turn Tables For Kajol-Ajay Devgn’s Duo?

Maa is the seventh film produced by Ajay Devgn that stars Kajol, and the film finally seems on line to reach the success mark at the least. Since 1996, except for Maa, Ajay Devgn has invested a total of 224 crore as a producer on Kajol and himself. Only one of this film did not star him.

Out of this 224 crore, all the films went for a toss except for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which earned 279.50 crore against a budget of 125 crore. Rest all five films faced major loss!

Check out the budget, lifetime collection, and verdict of Ajay Devgn’s film as a producer starring Kajol.

1999: Dil Kya Kare: 9 crore | 8.90 crore | Flop 2000: Raju Chacha: 25 crore | 10.68 crore | Flop 2008: U, Me Aur Hum: 25 crore | 20.64 crore | Flop 2010: Toonpur Ka Superhero: 25 crore | 3.56 crore | Flop 2018: Helicopter Eela: 15 crore | 5 crore | Flop 2020: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 125 crore | 279.50 crore | Hit

Total Investment: 224 crore | Total Collection: 328.80 crore

Kajol + Ajay Devgn’s Profit

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have churned out a profit of 46.79% against an investment of 224 crore. However, all of it should be attributed to Tanjaji’s profit, which has compensated for the huge losses of the couple’s earlier five films. Independently, Tanhaji made a profit of 123.6% at the box office!

