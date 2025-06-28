Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has refused to bow down in front of Maa’s horror. On the second Friday, the film earned more than the opening of Kajol’s film, and now, on the second Saturday, day 9, the film has managed to grow further!

Aamir Khan Is Growing Big!

On the 9th day, Aamir Khan‘s sports dramedy managed to grow by almost 102% at the ticket window, with the BMS sales of the film skyrocketing like never before! By the end of the day, the film might manage to bring another miraculous figure at the box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office BMS Sales

On the 9th day, the second Saturday, June 28, by 2 PM, Sitaare Zameen Par managed to register a ticket sale of 71.3K. This is a growth of almost 102% from the previous day, which registered a ticket sale of 35.3K,It would be interesting to see if the film manages to break a leg in the second weekend!

On June 28, the film managed to register a ticket sale of 127K from 8 AM to 6 PM. In 10 hours, the sports dramedy, on average, has booked 12K tickets per hour. In fact, the peak hour of the film has performed better than the last week! The film might spring some surprising numbers at the box office!

On the second Saturday, Sitaare Zameen Par managed to register an occupancy of 25%. By 7 PM, it has already earned in the range of 7 – 8 crore yet again, and the film will hit the 100 crore mark at the box office, bringing a celebratory number for Aamir Khan. Hopefully, it might reach the hit mark at the box office as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

