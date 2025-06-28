Maa Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales: Kajol Witnesses Only 11% Growth

Kajol’s horror film Maa has opened with a decent number at the box office. The film opened at 4.93 crore at the box office, and there was considerable growth on day 2 in the ticket window. Interestingly, the film is underperforming and staying lower than Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par.

Kajol Witnesses Minimal Growth

Kajol’s horror film, helmed by Vishal Furia, has witnessed minimal growth in the ticket window and in the theaters on the second day, Saturday. Hopefully, it gets the numbers right for a decent weekend at the box office as well.

Maa Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Maa witnessed a growth of almost 11% on BookMyShow, with ticket sales for the film hitting 32.3K from 8 AM to 3 PM. This is a slight increase from the previous day when the film registered a ticket sale of 29K during the same time.

Kajol’s Bare Growth Enough?

Kajol’s horror flick has registered an occupancy of 9.94% on Saturday, day 2 for the morning shows. This is a little jump from the previous day’s 8.2% occupancy for the morning shows. Hopefully the evening and the night shows help the film bring a respectful number setting good hopes for the upcoming Sunday!

Maa VS Kajol’s Last Film

Kajol has surpassed the lifetime collection of her last theatrical release, Salaam Venky, which earned 2.42 crore at the box office. The film starred the Dilwale actress along with Adarsh Gourav and arrived in 2022. Helmed by Revathi, it had a very limited release at the box office!

Kajol’s last hit at the box office was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. However, she played a special role in the film, and it was not a full-fledged role. Her last successful stint at the box office was in 2015 with Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

