Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Arrival With 614% Higher Profit Dethroned Amitabh Bachchan

It was 1992 when we witnessed a star on screen for the first time, a star that no one had imagined would change the fate of Indian Cinema forever. It was exactly 33 years ago, on June 25, 1992, when a young boy zoomed through on a motorbike singing Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyaar Karne Wala! The boy, who was the second fiddle to the superstar Rishi Kapoor in the film titled Deewana. The boy who was introduced on the silver screen as Shah Rukh Khan!

Deewana Box Office – 2nd Highest Grosser Of 1992!

SRK made his acting debut with Deewana, and the film became the second highest-grossing film of 1992. It was mounted on a budget of 4 crore and earned 8 crore at the box office, churning out 100% profit at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Debut Hit Dethroned Amitabh Bachchan!

Before Deewana, Amitabh Bachchan’s Khuda Gawah was ruling at the box office. The film was released in May! But with Shah Rukh Khan‘s arrival on June 25, 1992, Amitabh Bachchan’s film despite opening much higher than Deewana, lost the battle eventually!

Khuda Gawah VS Deewana Box Office

Khuda Gawah opened at the box office with a net collection of 35 lakh, 105% higher than Deewana’s net collection of 17 lakh on the opening day. Mounted on a budget of almost 6 crore, Khuda Gawah earned only 6.5 crore in its lifetime and earned 14% profit. It was the third highest-grossing film of 1992, with SRK pushing Big B to number 3 with 614% higher profits!

Amitabh Bachchan’s Box Office Dominance Ended!

Interestingly, this was the last year when Amitabh Bachchan, as the lead, appeared in the top 3 highest-grossing films of the year. His stardom declined henceforth, only to re-arrive with Govinda in 1998’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who is said to be one of the last superstars of Indian Cinema, shot instant stardom, getting the first hit film of his career with his debut!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

