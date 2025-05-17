Divya Bharti was a renowned actress who worked in Hindi and Telugu movies. But the actress’ untimely demise is still quite unbelievable, and she passed away at the peak of her career at 19. She appeared in a handful of movies but left her mark in the Indian film industry. Fewer people worked with the actress; among them is producer Guddu Dhanoa. He was also a producer of Shah Rukh Khan and Rishi Kapoor starrer Deewana, and he once shared an interesting incident about a late actress from the film’s set. Scroll below for the deets.

She made her Hindi debut with Vishwatma, which was also released in 1992 alongside Deewana and Shola Aur Shabnam. Her films were box office hits and among the most popular movies in her career. For the unversed, she began her career as a teenager. Back then, she worked as a pin-up model. Her acting debut was with a Telugu movie, Bobbili Raja, which was released in 1990. It was a blockbuster at the box office. She also appeared opposite Shah Rukh in Dil Aashna Hai.

Her other Hindi films include Kshatriya, Dil Hi To Hai, Balwaan, and Geet. According to a Hindustan Times report, Deewana producer Guddu Dhanoa shared the incident while speaking to Free Press Journal. Guddu revealed that Divya Bharti was very punctual, and she once got on the Deewana sets a little late, prompting her to hide in the car for fear of being scolded.

Guddu recalled, “Can you imagine a star sitting in her car, refusing to get off because she was afraid her producer would scold her for coming in a little late for the shoot?” He added, “She got off only after I assured her we were not mad at her.” Divya Bharti established herself as a versatile actress despite being less than 20 years of age.

Divya Bharti won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress for Deewana in 1993. She passed away in 1993 after falling from her high-rise building’s balcony. Her last film before passing away was Kshatriya. There were several conspiracy theories around her death; however, it was ruled an accident.

