With Raid 2 becoming the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, new competition is much-awaited at the box office. Joining the battle on June 6 is Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5. But it is Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 dominating the pre-battle, while Sitaare Zameen Par is out of the top 10 BookMyShow interests. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

War 2 dominates Bollywood films of 2025

There is massive buzz around Siddharth Anand’s War 2, especially because it will witness the clash of the titans – Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. BookMyShow users are currently the most interested in action thriller, which is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. It has toppled every single upcoming Bollywood release, including Housefull 5.

Akshay Kumar rules!

Meanwhile, not one but as many as two Akshay Kumar films are among the top 3 movies with the highest interest on BookMyShow. After the success of Kesari Chapter 2, fans are not only anticipating Housefull 5 but are also super excited about Welcome To The Jungle.

Sitaare Zameen Par out of top 10

Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par is slated to arrive in theatres on June 20, 2025. The trailer was unveiled on Tuesday, and the buzz should have ideally multiplied by 2X. Unfortunately, the sports comedy drama is out of the top 10 Bollywood movies with the highest interest on BMS. Only 3.9K users are currently interested in the movie.

Sitaare Zameen Par would face competition from Housefull 5 at the box office, but it is far behind in the box office battle right now!

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood movies with the highest interest on BookMyShow:

War 2: 67.9K Housefull 5: 46.7K Welcome To The Jungle: 40.5K Kesari Veer: 33.9K Baaghi 4: 15K Dhadak 2: 11.6K Tere Ishk Mein: 11.2K Kapkapiii: 7.5K Alpha: 5K De De Pyaar De 2: 4.4K

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Beats Sky Force To Become The 2nd Highest Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News