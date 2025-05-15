Hrithik Roshan tied the knot with his former wife Sussanne Khan, in December 2000. However, destiny had other plans, and the duo’s divorce was finalised in the year 2024. But the duo remain good friends and co-parents to their sons Hrehaan and Hredhaan. But Roshan’s personal life after his divorce had grabbed a lot of eyeballs. His speculated affair with Kangana Ranaut became one of the biggest scandals of Bollywood. However, apart from this, he was also rumored to be having a whirlwind romance with a starkid after his divorce.

We are talking about none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan. Yes, you heard that right! For the unversed, Shweta Bachchan married industrialist Nikhil Nanda in 1997 and the two welcomed two children namely Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda. However, after some years of their marriage, Shweta was seen returning from Delhi and living with her parents, which sparked rumors of discord in their marriage.

It is not a hidden fact that Hrithik Roshan and Shweta Bachchan’s brother and actor Abhishek Bachchan have been childhood friends. According to Bollywood Shaadi, Shweta Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan met at Kunal Kapoor’s wedding and rekindled their friendship post the latter’s divorce. This was speculated to culminate in an affair.

The report also mentioned that Shweta Bachchan was the prime reason why Hrithik Roshan distanced himself from Kangana Ranaut. However, their rumored love story was short-lived due to many complications. For starters, Kangana alleged several shocking allegations against Hrithik, which sparked huge controversy.

Shweta Bachchan reportedly did not want her name to be attached to any kind of a scandal. Not only this but Shweta also had a close bond with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. However, her growing closeness with the War actor threatened to affect her friendship with Sussanne. Hence, she and Hrithik chose to part ways eventually. Currently, Hrithik is in a happy relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad.

