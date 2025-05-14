Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met is one of the most iconic Bollywood films. The on-screen chemistry of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor is still engraved in the hearts of the audience. However, did you know that not Shahid Kapoor but Bobby Deol was the first choice for Aditya’s role?

In a conversation with Lallantop, the acclaimed director recalled why Bobby Deol was left out of the film. He shared, “Sabse pehle main Jab We Met Bobby Deol ke saath banana chah raha tha. Jab main ye film bana raha tha, tab hum bahut acche dost the.” Imtiaz then revealed how Socha Naa Sakey took five years to make and release, but he wanted to try and start a new film in between the same.

However, he eventually decided to wait, wanting Bobby Deol to star in the movie. “Jab We Met Bobby karne wala tha. Isiliye maine Socha Naa Tha ke baad do saal tak koi film nhi banayi. Mujhe lag rha tha ki Bobby film shuru karega. Lekin usse koi badi directors ki filmein offer ho rhi thi,” he continued.

“Woh keh raha tha ki is film ke baad kar lenge, uss filmke baad kar lenge,” Imtiaz Ali revealed. After a point, the filmmaker felt that waiting was no longer the right choice since a lot of time had already passed, and he only made one movie in five years.

“Maine bola ‘Bobby ab ye film nahi banate hai hum log. Aaj ye decide karte hai. Kyonki phir humara ek doosre ke saath sahi nahi rahega.’ Iske baad humne nirnaye liya ki Jab We Met hum ek dusre ke saath nahi banayenge,” Imtiaz Ali concluded. Well, destiny had its own plans, and the role eventually went to Shahid Kapoor.

