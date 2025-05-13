Abhijeet Bhattacharya is a renowned playback singer who has sung several hits for Bollywood superstars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. The singer is often in the news for his controversial statements and has always been vocal about his opinions. Abhijeet once claimed that his music made this Bollywood actor a star and is now one of the highest-paid actors. Keep scrolling for more.

He had his breakthrough when he was introduced by music legend RD Burman in a Bengali movie, where he sang a duet with Asha Bhosle. In the 90s and early 2000s, he became one of Bollywood’s leading playback singers and is particularly noted for his collaborations with SRK. He even earned the nickname “Voice of SRK.”

A few years ago, while speaking to India.com [via Hindustan Times], Abhijeet Bhattacharya said that his musical contributions played an important role in transforming many Bollywood actors into stars, especially Akshay Kumar. Reflecting on Kumar’s early career days, he said that the Kesari 2 star was referred to as the ‘poor man’s Mithun Chakraborty’, the same way Mithun was called the ‘poor man’s Amitabh Bachchan‘.

The playback singer said, “I am made to sing only for the stars, not for the actors. No matter how good I sing, if the person is not a star, it isn’t worth anything. There’s Shah Rukh Khan on one side, and there’s Suniel Shetty on the other. Now, SRK is a star. He has a class when he speaks, and Suniel has got this rough and tough appeal attached to him. Every time someone decided to curate a song for Suniel, it had to be aggressive and wild. I sang for both Suniel and SRK. All my songs picturized on both the actors were a hit.”

Speaking of Akshay Kumar’s rise to fame, he said, “My music made Akshay Kumar a star. When he was launched, he wasn’t a star. He was earlier known as ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’, like how Mithun was known as ‘Gareebo Ka Amitabh Bachchan’. Music is so powerful that it can turn an actor into a star, whether it’s Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, or Rajesh Khanna. Akshay became a star after Khiladi, and all his movies were titled as Khiladi later. My voice has suited them all. These are the actors who weren’t stars before, but my songs turned them into stars.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s comments highlighted how important music is in Bollywood, explaining that a singer’s voice can significantly boost an actor’s on-screen image and help them become a star.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: “Who John Abraham?” : When Bipasha Basu Took A Dig At Her Ex When Asked To Rank His Hotness Quotient!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News