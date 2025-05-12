Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, continues to mint moolah even during its fourth week. After the release of Ajay Devgn-led Raid 2, the film was expected to drop considerably, but thanks to the powerful content, it continues attracting moviegoers’ attention. In the latest development, it has come closer to the 90 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 24 days!

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the Bollywood historical courtroom drama was theatrically released on April 18. It opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics and the ticket-buying audience. This resulted in 46.54 crores coming in during the opening week. During the second week, it made 28.81 crores, followed by 9.05 crores.

In the absence of any new Bollywood releases, Kesari Chapter 2 managed to secure a decent show count for itself during the fourth week. Also, since the ceasefire has been announced amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, the film was back on the priority list for moviegoers.

According to the official collection, Kesari Chapter 2 earned 3.67 crores during the fourth weekend, a drop of 39.83% from the third weekend’s 6.10 crores. On Friday, it earned 75 lakh, followed by 1.20 crores. Yesterday, on Sunday, it earned 1.72 crores, an impressive jump of 43.33%.

Overall, the Akshay Kumar starrer has earned 88.07 crore net at the Indian box office in 24 days. Considering favorable word-of-mouth and lack of clarity about the upcoming Bollywood releases, the film will continue to attract footfall in the coming days. Very soon, it will cross the 90 crore mark, and from there, it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes.

Meanwhile, Kesari Chapter 2 also stars Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Amit Sial, and Alexx O’Nell in key roles. It is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

