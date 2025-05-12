Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, has concluded its second weekend on an impressive note. The film was expected to suffer amid the ongoing conflict with Pakistan, but ever since the ceasefire was announced, it has been back on track with a bang. With a solid jump on Saturday and Sunday, it has comfortably emerged as a successful affair at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

Records an impressive second weekend!

The Bollywood crime drama performed really well during the opening week, thanks to the sequel factor and favorable word-of-mouth. It made 98.89 crores during the 8-day extended opening week. The second weekend began steadily with 5.01 crores coming on the second Friday. It was followed by a big jump on Saturday with 8.52 crores. Again yesterday, it exceeded expectations by earning 12.09 crores, an impressive growth of 41.90% or 42%.

So, during the second weekend, Raid 2 made 25.62 crores. Overall, it amassed a solid 124.51 crore net at the Indian box office in just 11 days. Considering the positivity around the film and the lack of competition, it is likely to continue its glory in the upcoming weeks, and the 150 crore mark is an easy target now.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 19.71 crores

Day 2 – 13.05 crores

Day 3 – 18.55 crores

Day 4 – 22.52 crores

Day 5 – 7.47 crores

Day 6 – 7.45 crores

Day 7 – 4.81 crores

Day 8 – 5.33 crores

Day 9 – 5.01 crores

Day 10 – 8.52 crores

Day 11 – 12.09 crores

Total – 124.51 crores

Raid 2 is a success!

Reportedly, Raid 2 is made on a budget of 120 crores. Against this, it has already earned 124.51 crores. So, after recovering the entire budget, the film has earned an ROI (return on investment) of 4.51 crores. Calculated further, it equals 3.75%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

