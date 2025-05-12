Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, might not achieve the desired result, but it continues to unleash some important feats at the worldwide box office. After scoring the second biggest opening for the Kollywood actor, the film is struggling to reach the 100 crore milestone globally. Amid this, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Suriya’s two big films to emerge as his 6th highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report of 11 days!

Crosses the 90 crore mark in 11 days!

The run during the second weekend was below the mark for the Kollywood romantic action thriller. It has earned an estimated 4.48 crores coming in during the weekend, pushing the overall collection to 57.43 crore net at the Indian box office in 11 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross collection stands at 67.76 crores.

In the overseas market, Retro has earned 24.15 crore gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 91.91 crore gross. By now, it should have scored a century, but mixed word-of-mouth restricted the film’s growth.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 57.43 crores

India gross – 67.76 crores

Overseas gross – 24.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 91.91 crores

Retro is now Suriya’s 6th highest-grosser!

With 91.91 crores in the kitty already, Retro has comfortably surpassed Singam (90 crores) and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (90.20 crores) to become Suriya’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at Suriya’s top grossers globally (gross collection):

Singam 2 – 122.80 crores

24 – 108.90 crores

Kanguva – 107.20 crores

7aum Arivu – 105.20 crores

Singam 3 – 104.60 crores

Retro – 91.91 crores (11 days)

(11 days) Thaanaa Serndha Koottam – 90.20 crores

Singam – 90 crores

Anjaan – 83.55 crores

Maattrraan – 80-82 crores

In the present scenario, it feels that the Suriya starrer will somehow reach the 100 crore mark before its run ends, unless there are brutal drops during weekdays. Let’s see what happens.

