Retro, starring Suriya in the lead role, entered its second week on a fair note. Considering the buzz around the film, expectations were really high, but unfortunately, it is yet to achieve a success tag at the Indian box office. Though the daily collection has dropped below the 2 crore mark, the good thing is that the film has already recovered over 80% of its budget. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 9!

Retro at the Indian box office

After the debacle of Kanguva, the latest Kollywood romantic action thriller was considered an important film for Suriya. Here, there was no burden of an exorbitant cost, but still, the film hasn’t emerged as a winner yet. In the 8-day extended opening week, it scored 52.77 crores. After such a week 1, it began its second week by earning 1.37 crores.

Yes, Retro earned 1.37 crores on its second Friday, pushing the 9-day collection to an estimated 54.14 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It’s a decent score in isolation, but a much higher number was expected since the pre-release buzz was good for the film.

Over 83% of the budget recovered!

Retro was reportedly made on a budget of 65 crores. The film has earned 54.14 crores against it, thus recovering 83.29% of the total budget. From here, it needs 10.86 crores more to recover the entire cost and enter the safe zone. The target looks small, but the picture is still unclear.

As mentioned above, the daily collection of the Suriya starrer has dropped below the two crore mark. On weekdays, the situation might get worse. This weekend will likely decide the fate of the Kollywood biggie. So, it’s currently the wait-and-watch scenario!

More about the film

Retro marked the debut collaboration between Suriya and director Karthik Subbaraj. It also features Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. The film was released on May 1, 2025, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

