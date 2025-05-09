The Suriya starrer Tamil romantic-action film Retro has been witnessing a fairly stable run at the box office. The film has managed to tick off an important milestone with its global collections on the 8th day. Let us take a look at the worldwide box office performance of the film on its 8th day.

Retro Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 8th day, the day-wise collections of the Suriya starrer film came to 1.51 crore*. This was a drop of 7% since the movie had amassed 1.63 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 52.77 crores*.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film now stands at 62.26 crores*. The overseas collection of the film comes to 23.15 crores. The worldwide collection of Retro now stands at 85.41 crores*.

With this, Retro is just 4.59 crores away from crossing 90 crores. However, the Suriya starrer has now ticked off an impressive milestone with its worldwide collection. The movie has surpassed the lifetime collection of the 2014 film Anjaan to become Suriya’s 8th highest-grossing film of all time.

For the unversed, Anjaan’s lifetime collection at the worldwide box office came to 83.55 crores. Now, Retro is eyeing to topple the 2010 film Singam to become the 7th highest-grossing film of Suriya’s career. It needs 6.45 crores for the same since the lifetime collections of Singam is around 90 crores.

Hence, Retro is indeed maintaining a decent momentum at the box office. However, it is still away from its budget recovery. It is mounted at a scale of 65 crores. With its current India net collection of 52.77 crores, it has managed to cover 81% of its budget.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

