The Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Telugu horror flick Odela 2 has wrapped up with extremely disastrous collections. The movie was released with a lot of expectations at the box office on April 17, 2025 but miserably failed to create any impact at the box office. Let us take a look at the closing box office performance of the movie.

Odela 2 Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

On its closing collection, the India net collection of the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer came to 5.74 crores. Including the taxes, the gross collection came to 6.77 crores. The movie amassed 30 lakhs when it came to the overseas collection.

The worldwide collection of Odela 2 now comes to 7.07 crores. The movie has thus wrapped up its worldwide collection far below 10 crores. Given Tamannaah Bhatia’s stardom, these collections are indeed pitiable.

Odela 2 also fell prey to negative reviews from the critics and masses alike. While Tamannaah Bhatia’s performance was praised by the fans, the overall direction and execution was heavily criticized. It also could not withstand the tough competition from the recent South releases.

Odela 2 is mounted at a budget of 25 crores. With its current India net collection of 7.07 crores, the film has managed to cover only 28.28% of its budget. The movie also wrapped up immediately after its OTT release.

For the unversed, it was released on the OTT streaming platform, Prime Video on May 8, 2025. It has indeed been a disappointing run for the Odela 2. The film marked the sequel to the 2022 film, Odela Railway Station.

It has been directed by Ashok Teja. Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, the movie also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha and Murali Sharma in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

