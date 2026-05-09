It has been a bittersweet Friday for the king of comedy, Kapil Sharma, as his latest outing, Daadi Ki Shaadi, also starring Neetu Kapoor, has managed to double the numbers of the industry’s last theatrical comedy release. However, the overall figures remain underwhelming. Despite receiving a thumbs-up from fans and critics, the film has struggled to find its footing on its opening day. But hopefully it will grow with the good word-of-mouth!

If we look at the glass as half full, the only silver lining is that the film has performed significantly better than the last pure Hindi comedy to hit the screens, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, which opened at 30 lakh. In comparison, Kapil Sharma’s film opened much better!

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Day 1

Daadi Ki Shaadi on the opening day, May 8, Friday, has earned 60 lakh on Day 1. While this is technically a 100% jump from GWS 2, a below 1 crore opening is far from ideal for a star of Kapil’s stature.

The film hasn’t been able to recreate the magic of Kapil Sharma‘s debut era. In fact, it now stands as the 2nd lowest opening of his career, surpassing only Zwigato. The actor, who once commanded a double-digit opening with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which then was the biggest debut opening, is currently finding it tough to pull the audience into the theaters.

Check out the opening day collection of all the Kapil Sharma films (India Net Collection).

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon: 10.15 crore Firangi: 2 crore Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: 1.85 crore Daadi Ki Shaadi: 60 lakh Zwigato: 42 lakh

All hopes are now pinned on word-of-mouth. Since the reviews of Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor‘s film are positive, there is a chance for a Saturday and Sunday miracle jump.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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