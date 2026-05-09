After Game Changer, Ram Charan is back, but this time he is all set to rule the box office. In fact, with the opening of the advance sales of Peddi in the USA, the Global Star has already hit the first pre-opening record. With 26 days still left for the grand premiere, the film has already started rewriting history at the North American box office.

The Fastest $100K In History!

Ram Charan’s upcoming drama has set a benchmark that will be hard to touch. The film has become the fastest Indian Film to hit the $100K mark in USA premiere advance sales. It achieved this feat in just 5 hours after the bookings went live!

Peddi USA Box Office

The Peddi mania is clearly gripping the global audience, proving once again that Ram Charan’s pull post-RRR is festive! With 26 days to go, the film has registered a gross collection of $145K in the USA with 5035 tickets sold for 1052 shows! The gross collection for North America stands at $158K for the premiere show.

This excellent start within just 24 hours of opening is brilliant. At this rate, the $1 million mark for premieres might be crossed much sooner than expected. Comparing these numbers with Ram Charan’s last release, Game Changer, proves that the film is all set to roar!

In the first 48 hours of the opening of the advance booking, Game Changer sold 1315 tickets, registering almost $38K gross collection. The pre-sales for Peddi are already nearly 4x higher than Game Changer’s initial 48-hour window, within just a single day.

About Peddi

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, the film continues to build massive anticipation across audiences. Peddi will be released in North India by Jio Studios following the grand success of Dhurandhar and Raja Shivaji. The film will have its premiere across the world on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2026 here.

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