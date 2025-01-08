Ram Charan is a pan-Indian superstar with a massive fan following in India and abroad. International stars like DJ Alexander Pall from Chainsmokers have spoken about him. They referred to him as “the hot dude” and expressed interest in collaborating with him. Many global celebrities praise Ram Charan for his good looks and impressive onscreen presence.

Fans often wonder if Ram Charan will make his Hollywood debut. Last year, he shared his views on this topic during an interview. He said he would not prioritize Hollywood over Indian cinema.

Ram Charan attended the Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation event in Jammu and Kashmir. During the event, someone asked if he planned to act in Hollywood films.

Ram Charan replied that he wanted to focus on Indian cinema. He said he would only work on a Hollywood film if the director or producer invited him. He added that he wanted to stick to Indian culture. He wanted to show the world the strength of Indian sentiments and stories. He believed Indian culture had dignity, and the stories from Indian soil deserved recognition.

Ram Charan also mentioned that Indian films are no longer divided into North or South. He said they are now seen as stories from Indian soil.

This was not the first time Ram Charan spoke about Hollywood. In another interview with Sam Fragaso, he said he was in talks for a Hollywood project. He also mentioned this in an interaction with David Poland.

Ram Charan said he would like to work with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt. When asked if he was the “Brad Pitt of India,” he said he admired Brad Pitt but did not think he was like him.

He also spoke about the entertainment industry’s future. He said the gap between different industries is reducing. He believed the world would soon recognize cinema as “global cinema” without divisions.

Currently, Ram Charan is busy with Game Changer promotions. The film is going to hit the screens on Jan 10th.

