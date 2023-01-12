The Chainsmokers are an American electronic DJ and production duo created by Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart and Alex Pall. They started off by releasing remixes by indie artists and later unleashed their own music, including Closer, Don’t Let Me Down, and Something Just Like This by collaborating with other singers and music artists. However, now, the dance-pop duo has been leading all the headlines for revealing their s*x lives. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Andrew and Alex have been together for a very long time. And over the years, the Chainsmokers became quite close to one another, so much so that they even had threesomes in the past. Yes, you heard that right.

As reported in People, recently, on Call Her Daddy podcast, The Chainsmokers appeared and recalled their past incidents, Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall agreed to have a threesome in the past to the host of the show Alexandra Cooper. Talking about it, Pall shared, “It’s been a long time.” Explaining it, he said, “It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.”

Alex Pall further added, “I think we were like, ‘What the f*ck just happened?’ Because they were never planned. It’s weird. I’m not gonna lie.” Going forward in the conversation, Andrew Taggart revealed that they even had a threesome with their fans. Sharing it, he said, “I don’t think we’ve ever hooked up with a diehard fan: no one wearing merch or anything.”

Well, it definitely is quite weird to talk about and even to share an incident like this. However, on the work front, The Chainsmokers had their 2022 tour across North America and Europe to promote their fourth studio album last month.

What are your thoughts about The Chainsmokers s*x lives? Let us know!

