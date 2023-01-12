Robert Downey Jr is one of the most renowned names in Hollywood, and one of his career-changing films was Iron Man. Not just for him but for Jon Favreau as well, who was the director of the film. The duo was going through a low phase when they finally found each other and the Marvel project in 2008. Supposedly, they are now in talks with Lucasfilm for a possible Star Wars feature film.

Favreau’s earlier film Zathura: A Space Adventure, which was like the adventure movie Jumanji did not do well among the audience, and on the other hand, Downey was facing troubles in his work life owing to the problems in his personal life. Coming together of these two did wonders for us and had a big hand in creating the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And now, once again, the two of them might join hands once again and contribute to one of the most popular film franchises in Hollywood, that is Star Wars. There haven’t been any Star Wars feature films after 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, starring Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and others. However, the film earned billions worldwide yet became the lowest-grossing film among all its sequels.

According to a report by Giant Freaking Robot, Lucasfilm is keen on bringing Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr for a new Star Wars movie. There are currently at the negotiations stage, and if all goes well, we might witness their magic once again.

As per the report, the movie will tend to be towards a lighter tone going with the duo’s former works. There are no further details about it yet, but if the reports are to be believed, it would be a great opportunity for Downey as well; since his last fantasy release, Doolittle failed to impress the audience, while he was well appreciated in the role Marvel’s Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

Presently, on the work front, Robert Downey Jr is all set to portray the role of the former chairman of the US Atomic Energy Commission, Lewis Strauss, in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer. The film is slated to release in July this year.

