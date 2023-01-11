Selena Gomez Spends Whopping Rs 56,500 Just On Her Skincare Routine, $500 Face Serum To $70 Face Cream – Here’s The List Of Products She Uses!

Selena Gomez is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. With over 369 million followers on Instagram, everyone wants to know what she eats, where she lives and how she’s doing! But most of all, don’t we all want to know the secret behind her glowing skin? That will charge you a whopping $692 (Rs 56,500). Scroll below for the list of products she uses!

As most know, Selena has been amongst the rare actors who have never shied away from sharing her raw & unfiltered self. Whether it is her battle with lupus or dealing with depression, everything is out there world to see and relate to. But one of the most asked questions is about her skincare routine.

Selena Gomez recently shared her skincare and makeup routine on her TikTok handle. She begins her routine by cleaning her face with a $500 La Mer concentrate serum. It is to be noted that while it could burn our pockets if we try to get our hands on it, the Only Murders In The Building star was gifted the holy grail.

Selena Gomez follows her routine by wiping her makeup off with Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O Micellar Water ($17 or Rs 1388) using a white microfiber towel. She also makes an unusual move and uses her Beauty Blender ($20) to wipe the makeup under her eye. That was really smart, wasn’t it?

She then goes on to get a few pumps of Dermologica’s Multi-Active Toner ($39) on a reusable Face Halo Pad that is priced at $22 (INR 1797) and pats it all over her face. Tatcha Water Cream worth $70 or Rs 5717 is her next go-to as she applies it all over her face.

Selena Gomez also swears by the $35 (Rs 2860) Radian C-Cream by Laneige which gave her a glass-skin glow.

Many wouldn’t expect but Sel uses an under-eye brightener by her own brand, Rare Beauty which is priced at $24. When converted to INR, please add another 1960 to the cart.

Well, that was one expensive affair but Selena Gomez can sure afford it, not really sure about us!

