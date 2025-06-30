Jordan Peele made a powerful entrance into Hollywood with Get Out, and now the film has taken its place at the top. The critically acclaimed psychological horror movie, released in 2017, was Peele’s first film as a director and has steadily gathered critical praise all over the world.

The movie reshaped how horror could be told, and even after almost a decade, it still holds almost a near-perfect score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score sits at an impressive 86%.

Get Out Makes History

Now, that recognition has gone even further. Over 500 big names from the film industry, including actors and directors, took part in a New York Times poll ranking the best films of this century, and Get Out ranked number eight overall. No other horror film made it into the top fifty. The next closest was Pan’s Labyrinth, sitting down at fifty-four, but that one leans more toward fantasy than fear.

This result confirms what many already believed. Peele’s work didn’t simply impress but broke ground in every possible way. The film brought sharp social commentary into horror in a way that felt fresh but also necessary. It flipped familiar genre tropes and gave them a deeper edge, especially in how it addressed race and power.

How Get Out Helped Revive The Black Horror Genre

Industry insiders have long viewed Get Out as a defining moment in modern horror, and now that view has been officially cemented. Jordan Peele’s win for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars was already a sign of respect, but this latest recognition from fellow filmmakers marks another level.

Get Out’s latest feat is more than a critical success. The movie played a key role in boosting Black horror as a serious subgenre. It opened doors for stories that explore racial issues through suspense and dread. Now, with this new spotlight, its influence becomes even clearer.

