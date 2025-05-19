Jordan Peele’s first film as a director, Get Out, stands out as one of the darkest and most thoughtful movies of the past decade. This psychological thriller mixes the chilling idea of body-swapping with a sharp look at racism’s deep roots.

The story follows Chris, played by Daniel Kaluuya, a Black man who uncovers terrifying secrets when he visits his girlfriend Rose Armitage’s family home. What Chris finds is a horrifying plan where the family transfers their brains into kidnapped Black people’s bodies to live forever.

The Chilling Plot Behind The Armitage Family

In the version released to theaters, Chris manages to escape the trap set for him. After a tense chase, he shoots Rose with a rifle and almost kills her, but stops himself at the last moment. When police sirens blare, tension rises as Rose calls for help with Chris in a suspicious position. Fortunately, the police car is driven by Rod, Chris’s friend, coming to save him.

However, this wasn’t always the ending Peele had in mind. In fact, his original conclusion was far bleaker, which focused on the harsh reality of systemic racism by showing Chris arrested and imprisoned after his traumatic experience.

Jordan Peele’s Original Ending For Get Out

Peele’s first vision for the ending revealed a harsher truth in which real police arrive and arrest Chris for murder. Despite his story, no one believes him, leaving Chris hopeless. Rod visits him in jail, trying to get more information to continue the investigation, but Chris, drained and broken, refuses to cooperate.

This version underlined a painful reality where escaping one horror doesn’t mean escaping the system that allows it. Chris’s imprisonment symbolizes how racial injustice traps people even when they survive.

This darker ending also highlighted Rose’s cruel advantage as a villain. Early in the film, she shows how she uses her white privilege to manipulate situations, even standing up to a cop with confidence. Her friendly front hides a sinister truth that even if she dies, her victory lies in Chris’s wrongful imprisonment and the continued suffering of others like him.

In an interview, Peele mentioned other possible endings, including one even more unsettling. In that version, Rod finds Chris at the Armitage estate but Chris responds coldly and eerily, hinting he might have been broken or changed by his ordeal. This ending would have pushed the film’s horror even further by removing any rescue or hope.

Why Jordan Peele Chose A More Hopeful Conclusion

According to Collider, the final choice to soften the ending came from a desire to give viewers some relief after the intense journey. The film’s producers noted that the original ending left audiences feeling crushed.

Peele recognized that a bleak ending might feel too heavy for releasing the movie in a time when racial tensions and police violence were headline news. Instead, Peele found the rightful balance, where the audience still could feel the weight of Chris’s situation, sensing the danger he faces with the police arriving, but then relief floods in when Rod is revealed as the rescuer.

Even Kaluuya admired the original ending’s message about injustice but agreed the new one worked well for the story’s conclusion.

The film is available to stream on Tubi in the US.

