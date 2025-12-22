Christmas holidays are always associated with fun, laughter, bright lights, pine trees, and lots of gifts. But what if something sinister lurks in the shadows of all the decorations on the snowy nights of the holidays?

Have a spooky holiday watch party with our handpicked Christmas horror recommendations. The list contains all the movies you would want to watch tucked up in your blanket on the cold nights of December.

1. Red Snow (2021)

Streaming On: Prime Video and Apple TV

Prime Video and Apple TV Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

80% Director: Sean Nichols Lynch

Olivia Romo is a writer who specializes in vampire romance novels. She is spending her Christmas alone in her mother’s cabin in Lake Tahoe. One day, she finds an injured bat near her house. After she nursed the bat back to health, it turned into a handsome vampire named Luke.

Meanwhile, a vampire hunter visits her cabin disguised as a private investigator. Things start to get messy after that as more vampires come into the picture.

2. Terrifier 3 (2024)

Streaming On: Prime Video and Apple TV

Prime Video and Apple TV Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

78% Director: Damien Leone

The third installment of the Terrifier series brings back the horror to Christmas, following the commercial success of Terrifier 2. Art the Clown is back on the killing spree, this time dressed as Santa Claus. Can Sienna defeat the clown once again?

We see her brother, Jonathan, in college in this film, where his roommate and his girlfriend host a True Crime podcast. Art reaches the college campus and kills both of them. Can Sienna save Jonathan and herself from Art? This film takes the slasher genre to a whole new level.

3. Christmas Bloody Christmas (2022)

Streaming On: Prime Video and Apple TV

Prime Video and Apple TV Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

78% Director: Joe Begos

Christmas Bloody Christmas may not be the most famous film on this list, but it definitely is the most brutal one. Directed and written by Joe Begos, the slasher movie features Riley Dandy, Sam Delich, Jonah Ray, and Dora Madison.

Robbie and Tori reach the latter’s home at night after having a few drinks. They are unaware that a murderous Santa Claus Robot is about to go on a rampage.

4. Silent Night (2021)

Streaming On: Prime Video and Apple TV

Prime Video and Apple TV Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

67% Director: Camille Griffin

Camille Griffin’s Silent Night has its fair share of dread and doom. It features Keira Knightley in a lead role, alongside Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, and Lily-Rose Depp, among others.

In an apocalyptic world, Nell and Simon host one last dinner party for friends and family on Christmas night before they succumb to the poisonous gas that has taken over the world. This doomsday Christmas comedy is sure to make your holidays more enjoyable.

5. The Apology (2022)

Streaming On: Prime Video and Apple TV

Prime Video and Apple TV Rotten Tomatoes: 55%

55% Director: Alison Star Locke

Recovering alcoholic Darlene hosts a Christmas party with her friend Gretchen. But Darlene’s former brother-in-law shows up at the party uninvited and brings back a secret regarding the disappearance of her daughter from twenty years ago.

These movies aren’t for the faint-hearted; they’re dark and broody, and instead of leaving the viewer warm and fuzzy inside, they fill them with dread and fear. But maybe that is your cup of tea for this Christmas.

Advertisement

For more picks, check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: 5 Christmas-Themed 2025 Movies That You Can Stream Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News