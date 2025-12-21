Christmas is almost here. In just a few days, the holidays will be in full swing as the world dresses up in snow and pine trees. This Christmas season has brought a fresh set of new titles to streaming platforms, perfect for a holiday watch party with your loved ones. Here are some 2025 films we believe are worth checking out this holiday season.

The Baltimorons (2025)

Directed by: Jay Duplass

Jay Duplass IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Streaming on: AMC Plus

Plot: This is not a typical Christmas comedy, but it still carries the holiday flavor. The story follows a divorced dentist who treats a patient on Christmas Eve. On the same day, she learns that her ex-husband has remarried and that the wedding reception is happening that very evening. The patient invites her to dinner after the appointment, and together they end up crashing the wedding reception.

Joy To The World (2025)

Directed by: Jerry Ciccoritti

Jerry Ciccoritti IMDb Rating: 5.8

5.8 Streaming on: Disney Plus, Hulu

Plot: A celebrated writer who built her reputation by portraying an ideal family life now finds herself in an awkward position. With a TV crew set to visit her home for a Christmas special, she is forced to hire people to pose as her family members to maintain the illusion. As the charade unfolds, the carefully constructed lie begins to blur. Through this make-believe family, she may end up discovering genuine love.

My Secret Santa (2025)

Directed by: Mike Rohl

Mike Rohl IMDb Rating: 5.7

5.7 Streaming on: Netflix

Plot: My Secret Santa is about a struggling single mother who wants to give her child ski lessons, but her financial situation prevents her from doing so. To make this possible, she takes a job as a Santa at a ski resort, disguising herself as the quintessential Saint Nicholas. Through this job, she is able to offer her child ski lessons at a discounted rate. Along the way, the son of the resort’s owner develops a romantic interest in her when she is not in disguise, unaware that she is also the Santa working at the resort.

The Family Plan 2 (2025)

Directed by: Simon Cellan Jones

Simon Cellan Jones IMDb Rating: 5.6

5.6 Streaming on: Apple TV Plus

Plot: The Family Plan 2 is not strictly a Christmas movie, but the holiday setting is clearly present. It is more of an action thriller than a festive film. As the title suggests, it is a sequel to the 2023 film The Family Plan. Mark Wahlberg reprises his role as Dan Morgan, while Michelle Monaghan returns as Jessica Morgan.

Dan is now working as a security consultant, and Zoe Colletti’s character, Nina Morgan, has moved to London. The family travels there to visit her, and Dan also has a client in London. However, the client has a surprise for him, and the Morgan family once again finds themselves being haunted by Dan’s past.

Oh. What. Fun. (2025)

Directed by: Michael Showalter

Michael Showalter IMDb Rating: 5.3

5.3 Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: Oh. What. Fun. follows Claire Clauster, a mother of three, whose efforts to make Christmas special go unnoticed by her children and her husband. Feeling unappreciated and overlooked, she decides to leave. Claire had hoped her kids would nominate her for a “Best Holiday Mom” contest, but when that doesn’t happen, she ends up crashing the program herself. At first, the family thinks she is missing and even calls the police. Only in her absence do they realize that Claire was the glue holding the family together, and without her, they start to struggle.

