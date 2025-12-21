Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, has opened with modest numbers at the box office in North America. It has raised questions about its opening weekend collections, as it may fall below the projected range, which is favorable for the trilogy. It is below the opening-day collection of its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, but did it surpass the original film’s opening-day gross? Scroll below for the deets.

The film’s success is crucial for the franchise, as two more movies are in development for the series. Cameron’s film lacks the fervor its predecessor had, and people might not go to watch just for the visuals again if the plot line is strong enough. The director should take note and make severe changes in the upcoming films if they do not get cancelled after this. This threequel needs to gross $1 billion just to break even, and since the previous two films have collected more than $2 billion in their lifetimes, the standard is relatively high for Avatar 3.

Avatar 3’s opening day collection in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, James Cameron helmed Avatar: Fire and Ash, which collected a strong $36.5 million on its opening day in North America. It recorded the 8th biggest Friday opening day ever for December, slightly below The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’s $37.1 million opening day. The collection includes $12 million from the Thursday previews.

How does it stack up against the Avatar movies’ opening days?

For the uninitiated, Avatar, released in 2009, collected $26.7 million on its opening day in North America, and Avatar: The Way of Water collected $53.2 million. Therefore, the threequel has registered the second biggest opening in the franchise. It is over 31% below the opening day gross of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water – $53.2 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $36.5 million Avatar – $26.7 million

Opening weekend projections

Avatar 3 is now tracking to earn between $85 million and $90 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Previously, the higher end of the projected range was $95 million. It is expected to record the 7th biggest opening weekend ever for December releases. But this is way below Avatar: The Way of Water’s $134.1 million debut. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

