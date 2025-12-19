Avatar changed the art of storytelling in movies after its release in 2009, broadening the scale of the modern cinematic experience. The story of the Na’vi people on Pandora, fighting to protect their land as humans arrive to mine its resources, captured the audience’s awe in unprecedented proportions. The film went on to earn $2.7 billion during its original theatrical run, garnering praise for its visual effects, which felt far ahead of their time.

However, Matt Damon once recounted how he rejected a deal that would have given him 10% of Avatar’s total earnings. He dubbed the move the most expensive film rejection in Hollywood history, at a cost of around $270 million.

However, James Cameron provided a different version of the story recently as his new movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, heats up the box office globally. The veteran director claimed that he never really formally offered a role.

Avatar Movie Rumor That Followed Matt Damon For Years

Across all three Avatar films, Sam Worthington plays Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana plays Neytiri. Worthington was not a well-known name at the time of Avatar’s release, and James Cameron had to push hard to cast him. The studio voices wanted someone famous, but Cameron stayed firm and backed the unknown actor as he believed the role needed a certain intensity, not fame.

Avatar also became tied to one of Hollywood’s most repeated stories. For the past two years, Matt Damon has claimed that he turned down the lead role and a staggering 10% of the film’s profits. Damon joked that no actor had ever turned down more money than he had. The Martian actor explained that he was in the middle of shooting a Bourne film and could not leave early without hurting that production. That’s why he had to turn down the lucrative Avatar offer.

Damon added, “[Cameron] was charming; he said, ‘If you don’t do this, this movie doesn’t really need you. It doesn’t need a movie star at all. The movie is the star, the idea is the star, and it’s going to work. But if you do it, I’ll give you 10% of the movie.'”

James Cameron Reveals The Real Avatar Casting Story

James Cameron recently revealed that the Matt Damon story skips some steps. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran director said that Damon was never formally offered the role. He added that he cannot even recall sending the script to him, but they did have a phone call.

Cameron explained, “Then we wound up on a call, and he said, ‘I love to explore doing a movie with you. I have a lot of respect for you as a filmmaker. [Avatar] sounds intriguing. But I really have to do this Jason Bourne movie. I’ve agreed to it, it’s a direct conflict, […].’ But he was never offered. There was never a deal. We never talked about the character.”

The Deal Never Existed

Cameron believes Damon filled in the blanks himself. He said Damon assumed a 10% deal because that is what he usually earns. However, the Titanic director made it clear that such a demand would have stopped the casting right there. In his words, it would not have happened under any circumstances.

“He [Damon] felt compelled to call me personally and tell me; he said he didn’t want it to come from the agent — that’s an honorable guy,” Cameron added. “So, all respect to Matt. I’d love to work with him someday.”

Other Actors Considered For The Avatar Lead Role

The role of Jake Sully eventually stayed with Sam Worthington, though other names were floated around. Cameron later said Chris Evans and Channing Tatum were close options, along with Sam. He liked their appeal, but Worthington had the voice and intensity he was looking for.

Meanwhile, Damon has moved on without Pandora. He recently teamed up again with Christopher Nolan on The Odyssey, a film expected to do strong box office numbers even if it doesn’t reach $2 billion.

Here’s the trailer of Avatar: Fire and Ash:

