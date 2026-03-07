Chatha Pacha Box Office (Closing Collection): Roshan Mathew & Arjun Ashokan Officially Deliver 2nd Malayalam Success Of 2026 - Nail 3 Achievements!

The Mollywood box office in 2026 is finally finding its rhythm, and leading the charge is the powerhouse duo of Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan! Their latest outing, Chatha Pacha, has officially wrapped up its theatrical run, and the numbers have emerged as a winner. Not only has this, but action comedy has also managed to nail three major box office achievements!

Helmed by Advaith Nayar, the film follows the story of misfits in Fort Kochi, who unite to create a wrestling group, facing internal rivalries and funny fights as they grow to tackle greater obstacles. The action comedy also stars Mammootty and is rated 6.5 on IMDb.

The film arrived in the theaters on January 22, 2026 and ran in the theaters for almost a month, closing its box office journey with a net collection of 16.02 crore in India, and a gross collection of 33.62 crore worldwide. The film is a success at the box office, churning out minimal profits for this year, but definitely performing better than a lot of releases!

Here are the three box office achievements nailed by Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan’s action comedy!

Roshan Mathew & Arjun Ashokan Surpass Their Last Release

Roshan Mathew’s last theatrical release was Ronth, which earned 6.58 crore at the box office with a profit of 31.6%. Meanwhile, Arjun Ashokan’s last theatrical release was Khajuraho Dreams, which earned only 44 lakh, incurring huge losses.

Second Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2026

Chatha Pacha is the second profitable Malayalam film of 2026 after Prakambanam. Mounted on a reported budget of 12 crore, it registered 33% return on investment with a profit of 4 crore!

Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Globally

Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan have delivered the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 globally! The film opened with a worldwide gross of 15+ crore in the opening weekend itself!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Chatha Pacha: 33.62 crore Prakambanam: 20.42 crore Ashakal Aayiram: 7.92 crore Valathu Vasathe Kallan: 6.64 crore Baby Girl: 4.83 crore

Chatha Pacha Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office after closing.

India Net Collection: 16.02 crore

India Gross Collection: 18.9 crore

Budget: 12 crore

Profit: 4.01 crore

ROI%: 33.4%

Overseas Gross Collection: 14.72 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 33.62 crore

