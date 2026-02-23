Valathu Vasathe Kallan Box Office: Biju Menon & Joju George Are Heading Towards A Disaster Verdict

Malayalam cinema’s Master of Thrillers, Jeethu Joseph, seems to have missed the plot as his latest outing, Valathu Vasathe Kallan, is heading towards a disastrous verdict. While the director is usually synonymous with box office gold, his latest crime thriller starring Biju Menon and Joju George has failed to cast its spell.

In almost 25 days at the box office, the film stands at a net India collection of only 5.67 crore. The film had a fair start, recording the third-biggest opening for Jeethu Joseph in the post-COVID era. However, the mixed word-of-mouth took a heavy toll on the performance.

Valathu Vasathe Kallan Box Office

By the end of its second week, the daily collections of Valathu Vasathe Kallan crashed to single digits. Currently, it is earning 1 – 2 lakh every single day, but has not surrendered at the box office yet!

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 4.8 crore

Week 2: 49 lakh

Rest Of The Days: 38 lakh

Total: 5.67 crore

How Much Loss Has The Film Made?

Mounted on a reported budget of 16 crore, Valathu Vasathe Kallan recovered only 35.4% of its budget at the box office. It is heading towards a loss of almost 10 crore. While the film is heading towards a disaster verdict, it would be the third big flop for Mollywood after Pennu Case and Baby Girl. Meanwhile, it has performed in the same range as Jeethu Joseph’s last theatrical release, Mirage.

Rated 7 on IMDb, and helmed by Jeethu Joseph, the official synopsis of the crime thriller says, “When Samuel Joseph’s life unravels, he pulls Circle Inspector Antony Xavier into a critical investigation. Antony must rush to reveal the truth before time runs out.”

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Chatha Pacha Worldwide Box Office: Arjun Ashokan & Roshan Mathew Deliver Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2026!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News