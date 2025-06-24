Drishyam is a highly successful franchise, both commercially and critically. So far, two films in the franchise have been released. The journey of this franchise began in Malayalam, with both the first and second installments originally made in that language. They were later remade in other languages after their release. However, that trend might be changing.

Will Drishyam 3 be shot simultaneously in three languages?

Recently, after the announcement by the production house Aashirvad Cinemas that the film will commence shooting in October 2025, rumors began to spread on social media that the film will be filmed simultaneously in three languages: Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. Now, one person has offered a clarification on this situation, and that person is the original director, Jeethu Joseph, from Mollywood.

He told Manorama Online that the film might not be shot simultaneously in three languages, as it’s not easy to get the dates of three major actors from three different industries at the same time. “I am not sure whether the movie could be shot simultaneously in many languages.”

In Malayalam, the protagonist’s role is played by Mohanlal; in Hindi, the role is played by Ajay Devgn; and in Telugu, the role is played by Daggubati Venkatesh. Besides, the scripting for the project has not been completed yet. Jeethu said, “I am still writing the script.”

Is there any difference between the three versions of Drishyam 3?

Yes, there will be differences. He confirmed that the script will need to be reworked after his version for Mollywood is complete. “I will share my script with them once it is done so that they can make the necessary changes to suit the respective languages.” He also confirmed that making changes to the script to adapt it to another language is not a new practice, as this had been done during the first two films as well. According to Jeethu, the basic story is his.

