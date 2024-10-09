Rumors of a third installment of a popular film series have surfaced again on internet following a brief lull in speculation. However, director and writer Jeethu Joseph has debunked these claims. In a statement to Manorama, Joseph clarified that reports of the script for Drishyam 3 being completed are unfounded. The rumors, which gained traction under the hashtags’ of the film and actor ‘Mohanlal,’ suggested that the script was finished and an official announcement would be made early next year. Joseph, however, dismissed these claims as false. The franchise originated in Malayalam and has seen widespread success with remakes in multiple languages.

Released in 2013, the thriller became a Malayalam superhit with its gripping story about an ordinary man facing an extraordinary ordeal. Georgekutty, a self-made businessman and school dropout, lives a quiet life with his wife, Rani, and their two daughters. Known for his intelligence and passion for films, Georgekutty enjoys the respect of his community. However, their peaceful life is shattered when their daughter, Anju, becomes the target of blackmail and assault by Varun, the son of a powerful police officer.

As mentioned, the original Drishyam debuted in Malayalam in 2013, followed by the Kannada adaptation Drishya and the Telugu version Drushyam in 2014. The Tamil remake Papanasam and the Hindi version followed in 2015. In 2017, the film was adapted into the Sinhala language as Dharmayuddhaya, and then in 2019, a Mandarin Chinese version titled Sheep Without a Shepherd was created.

The sequel, Drishyam 2 (Malayalam version), set six years after the original, was released in 2021 directly on Amazon Prime Video due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bypassing a theatrical release. Like its predecessor, it was met with critical acclaim. The Hindi version was released the following year with a theatrical debut. In February 2024, rumors surfaced that it might be remade in Hollywood.

In 2021, the absence of a theatrical release for the film disappointed many Mollywood enthusiasts. Now, with Jeethu Joseph addressing the rising speculation about Drishyam 3, some fans feel let down once again. However, it’s arguably wiser to conclude the franchise while it is still celebrated rather than risk tarnishing its legacy with another entry that lacks a strong plot. The sequel received widespread acclaim; however, history indicates that new franchise entries often need help replicating their predecessors’ impact.

