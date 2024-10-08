The Telugu film industry is home to many incredibly talented actresses who have captured the hearts of millions across the globe. Some of the leading names in the industry, including Nayanthara Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna, have become international stars. Apart from their fame, these actresses also command hefty fees for their film roles. Here’s a look at the top seven highest-paid Telugu actresses and what makes them stand out.

1. Nayanthara

Nayanthara, fondly known as the “Lady Superstar,” is currently the highest-paid actress in the Telugu film industry. She charges between ₹13 to ₹15 crores per film. Nayanthara started her career in the Malayalam film Manassinakkare and has since become a major figure in Tamil Telugu and even Hindi cinema. Some of her notable Telugu films include Dubai Seenu Yogi Tulasi and Godfather. With her strong screen presence and consistent success at the box office, Nayanthara has earned her position as the top-paid actress in the industry.

2. Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty, known for her powerful performances in films like Baahubali, is another top-earning Telugu actress. She earns between ₹4 to ₹7 crores per film. Anushka debuted with Super and has since become one of the most versatile actresses in South Indian cinema. She has played many characters, from strong warrior women to light-hearted roles, and has built a loyal fan base. Anushka’s most recent film was Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, and she will next appear in the Malayalam film Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer.

3. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde, who charges ₹5 crores per film, has made a name for herself in Telugu cinema and Bollywood. She has starred in successful Telugu films like Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava Rangasthalam and F3: Fun and Frustration. Pooja’s ability to work across industries and her charming on-screen presence have made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the South Indian film world.

4. Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan is another prominent name in the Telugu film industry. She charges between ₹4 to ₹6 crores per movie. Trisha gained fame with iconic films such as Varsham Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana Athadu and Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu. With a career spanning over two decades, she has been a constant presence in both Tamil and Telugu films, earning her a reputation as one of the top actresses in the industry.

5. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, often called the “National Crush,” earns between ₹3 to ₹4 crores per film. Despite being relatively new to the industry, Rashmika has quickly risen to stardom with her performances in films like Geetha Govindam Sarileru Neekevvaru and Pushpa: The Rise. Her popularity spans beyond the South Indian film industry, making her one of the top-paid actresses in Telugu cinema today.

6. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been a leading actress since her debut in 2010. She charges around ₹3 to ₹5 crores per film. Samantha has proven her versatility with roles in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave Eega Super Deluxe and U-Turn. She has also ventured into Hindi cinema and web series, expanding her reach to a wider audience. Despite taking a break from acting due to health issues, Samantha remains one of the top-paid and most respected actresses in the Telugu film industry. She will soon be seen in the action-packed web series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.

7. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal, who earns ₹2 crores per film, rounds out the list of highest-paid Telugu actresses. Kajal is a pan-Indian star with a career that spans multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Some of her notable films include Magadheera Darling and Thuppakki. Kajal was also the first Indian actress to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore, highlighting her global appeal. Despite recently becoming a mother, Kajal continues to take on exciting roles and remains a force in the industry.

