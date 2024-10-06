Film producer and exhibitor Daggubati Suresh Babu recently took part in an interview and during the discussion he was asked to name the biggest star in Telugu cinema based on box office performance. His response provided insight into the evolving nature of stardom in the film industry.

Suresh Babu explained that identifying the ‘biggest star’ isn’t straightforward as it depends on a combination of factors. He said, “It’s always a mix. Independent stars have a strong appeal, but they achieve even greater success when paired with a top-notch director. A brilliant director working with a major star creates a more powerful impact at the box office.”

He further commented on the individual drawing power of several top actors in the Telugu industry and said, “In Telugu cinema, Pawan Kalyan probably has the best independent opening. Prabhas, of course, also draws a huge opening, and Allu Arjun (also known as Bunny) is capable of the same. The success of their films often depends on the combination of the actor and director and the type of movie they deliver.”

When asked directly if Prabhas is the biggest hero in the country, Suresh Babu was cautious about his answer. He pointed out that while Prabhas became a massive star after the success of Baahubali, the actor’s other recent films haven’t matched that same level of success. He said, “Is Prabhas the biggest hero in the country? It’s hard to say. He has Baahubali and Kalki in his name, but he hasn’t had other major hits in between. It’s interesting to have these discussions—whether Ajith Vijay or Rajinikanth are bigger stars—but there’s no clear answer.”

Suresh Babu also emphasized that it’s difficult to definitively label anyone as the ‘biggest star’ because the situation changes depending on the film and the team behind it. He added, “In Andhra, Pawan Kalyan has the largest following. But even when he works with smaller directors, his films still open big. What would happen if he collaborated with a top director? That’s an unknown. Also, if an actor makes a film that doesn’t match audience expectations, it can fail like Pawan Kalyan’s Johnny.”

Concluding his thoughts Suresh Babu expressed that these kinds of conversations are valuable. They keep the industry dynamic with people debating the success and impact of various stars and directors.

In the same interview, Suresh Babu also shared his views on the future of Tamil cinema, specifically regarding top stars Vijay and Ajith shifting their focus away from movies. He stated that while some might worry about the void left by these actors, new stars will always emerge to take their place, ensuring the industry continues to thrive.

