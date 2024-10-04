This one is truly special for all the Thalapathy Vijay fans out there. The final movie of the superstar, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, has been kickstarted with a Muhurat Pooja on the auspicious second day of Navratri. Here is everything that you need to know about the political thriller flick, which will be directed by H Vinoth.

Shooting Schedule

Thalapathy 69’s shooting schedule will begin from tomorrow (October 5). The schedule started with a Pooja, which has raised the excitement level of the fans. The pictures of the same have also been going viral on social media.

Production

The movie has been produced by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions. The film has been co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK. The production house KVN5 shared the beautiful pictures of the Muhurat Pooja on their social media handle.

Cast

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film boasts a stellar star cast. Thalapathy 69 also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. It furthermore stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Prakash Raj and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles.

Music

The movie’s music has been composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander. He is basking in the success of his work in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. He has also given the music for the Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan.

Release Date

Thalapathy 69 will be released on October 2025. It is eyeing the Navratri release for the next year, which might work well for the movie. The Tamil movie will also be released in other languages like Telugu and Hindi.

Take A Look At The Lovely Pictures From The Muhurat Pooja

Why Is Thalapathy 69 So Special?

The movie will be an emotional ride for all the Thalapathy Vijay fans. This will mark his final outing as an actor. The superstar will then divert his focus on his political career.

