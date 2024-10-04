The makers of the Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan are in a soup before the movie’s release. A Madurai-based complainant has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the makers of the actioner over encounter dialogues in the film. The case was notably filed because of the usage of dialogues supporting illegal encounters.

According to a news report in India Today, the complainant, Palanivelu, who hails from Madurai’s Ulaganeri, has also sought an interim ban on the release of Vettaiyan. The Madurai High Court heard his petition on Thursday (October 3). For the unversed, a prevue of the Rajinikanth starrer was released on social media before the main trailer was released soon after. The complainant mentioned how a dialogue regarding an encounter on the prevue would lead to the public accepting illegal encounters.

The complainant also asked the makers of the Rajinikanth starrer to either delete or mute the scene with that particular dialogue. The petition by the Madurai-based complainant was heard by Justice Subramaniam and Justice Victoria Gowri. After hearing the petition, the judges ordered notices sent to the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) and Lyca Productions, which bankrolled the movie. However, they refused to impose an interim ban on Vettaiyan.

The report further suggested that the case has been adjourned for now and will be heard later based on the responses from the CBFC and the movie producers. Meanwhile, the makers recently released the movie’s trailer, which has struck a positive chord with the masses. It shows Rajinikanth as a no-nonsense cop unafraid to encounter the baddies to eradicate crime and injustice. The movie also marks the Tamil debut of Amitabh Bachchan. It also stars Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Ritika Singh in the lead roles. It has been directed by TJ Gnanavel.

