The countdown is in its final stage, and we’re just seven days away from Vettaiyan’s grand release. The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role and a power-packed star cast – Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati. After Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, this one is said to be the next big money spinner for Kollywood in 2024. Well, we are assured about the same, at least for the day 1 box office collection!

The upcoming Tamil action thriller is helmed by T. J. Gnanavel, who previously made Suriya’s Jai Bhim. We all know how Jai Bhim became a global sensation and is considered to be one of the best films from Kollywood in recent times. So, expectations are very high for his upcoming biggie starring Thalaiva.

After the blockbuster prevue, the makers unveiled the trailer of Vettaiyan yesterday. In the last few years, Rajinikanth has smoothly transitioned into the roles which suit his age. Yes, there’s always an element of action in his films, but the style is different now. It’s now more of larger-than-life stylish action sequences rather than hand-to-hand or hardcore fight scenes. But when it comes to swag, Thalaiva hasn’t aged a bit!

Other than Rajinikanth’s swag, Vettaiyan’s trailer offers a glimpse of an epic face-off between Thalaiva and Amitabh Bachchan. Other than these actors, none of the other faces make much of an impact. The storyline seems simple, and based on the trailer, it looks like a story about a police officer who breaks the law to serve justice and faces a legal challenge from Amitabh.

As far as the trailer is concerned, it lacks the mass appeal. Yes, it’s impactful, but it isn’t as powerful as Jailer’s trailer. Still, Vettaiyan seems to be in a comfortable position to register a thunderous start at the Indian box office. The Rajinikanth starrer releases on October 10, so it will see a boost in evening and night shows due to a holiday in Tamil Nadu on the next day.

Even in the Telugu states, Vettaiyan will benefit from the festive season. Including all other Indian states, the film is aiming for a score of 45-50 crores on day 1 at the Indian box office. This has put Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time in danger. For the uninitiated, The GOAT holds the biggest Kollywood opening of 2024 with 45 crores net in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

