Karthi and Arvind Swamy’s Meiyazhagan is proving its worth with positive word-of-mouth coming into play. After a decent start, the film has maintained its momentum, and yesterday, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, it witnessed a big surge of over 60%. Now, it is aiming to recover the entire budget very soon, thus securing a successful status at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

The Kollywood drama, helmed by C. Prem Kumar, was released on September 27. It received positive reviews from critics all over. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying favorable reactions, which are helping the film sail smoothly on weekdays. Yesterday, the film had the benefit of the big national holiday, and it made the most of it.

On Tuesday, Meiyazhagan did a business of 2.85 crores. Yesterday, it saw a big jump of 68.42% as 4.80 crores came in. Apart from the Tamil version, the Telugu version also saw a spike yesterday, taking the 6-day total to 23.90 crores net at the Indian box office. This is a good sum, and now the first week is aiming for a score of 25 crores or slightly more.

Reportedly, Meiyazhagan is made on a budget of 35 crores, and against this number, it has already amassed 23.90 crores. That means the film has already recovered 68.28% of its total budget, which is a good sign. The kind of hold it is showing, the Karthi starrer will become a clean success in the next few days. However, from next Thursday onwards, things won’t remain the same.

Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan is releasing in theatres on October 10. It will undoubtedly dent Meiyazhagan’s box office run, as it will take away the maximum number of screens in Tamil Nadu. Even in Telugu states, it will impact Karthi’s film, which will dent its overall potential in the domestic market.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Meiyazhagan:

India net- 23.90 crores

India gross- 28.20 crores

Overseas gross- 8.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 36.70 crores

