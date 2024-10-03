The much-awaited trailer of Vettaiyan is finally here. The movie stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. Director TJ Gnanavel has pulled out a casting coup as the movie also boasts of a stellar star cast, namely Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manu Warrier and Kishore. Read on to know our Vettaiyan trailer review.

Talking about the trailer of Vettaiyan, it begins with the police force being on high alert because of a criminal committing some brutal murders. The entire police system leaves no stone unturned to find the criminal but seemingly struggles to do so. In this scenario, Rajinikanth’s SP Ajith IPS makes a heroic entry to the scene to take charge and fight the baddies. He ignites the much-needed motivation amongst the police force to find the culprit. Amitabh Bachchan presumably plays the police commissioner who is under pressure to find the criminal. It seems that both Rajinikanth and Big B’s characters have a history between them. We are then slowly introduced to the other key players in the story: Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Manju Warrier’s characters.

It can be safely said that Thalaiva Rajinikanth’s aura and screen presence elevate the magnanimity of the Vettaiyan trailer. Right from his entry to the action sequences and the dialogue delivery, the superstar is flawless. At 73, he is still such a joy to behold onscreen. Seeing the actor take up age-appropriate roles with the right amount of badassery and intensity is also a treat. Amitabh Bachchan exudes the right intensity and fire in his brief screen presence. Fahadh Faasil plays a free-spirited character and is inevitably at his best element. Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Manju Warrier also look intriguing.

According to the trailer, the movie will have some slick action sequences. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has yet again done his best to deliver a massy background score, especially in the scenes involving Rajinikanth. The movie is all set to be released on October 10, 2024.

Check out the Vettaiyan trailer.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Emergency Trailer Review: Kangana Ranaut As Indira Gandhi Is Vulnerable Yet Intense Promising A Box Office Comeback Like Never Before?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News